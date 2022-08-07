Sedgwick County Zoo hosts back-to-school bash

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - It’s almost time for Students to head back to the classroom. The Sedgwick County Zoo had many families come through the gates on Saturday for its back-to-school bash.

Guests were allowed in for only $3. Some families even got to enjoy the newest attraction, the Safari Express. Once the school year hits, it can be a busy time for children. Stephanie Ogonuwe took her two grandchildren to the zoo Saturday.

She was happy to come out to Saturday’s event.

“It’s great, I like to spend a lot of time with them,” said Stephanie Ogonuwe. “You know, so they will have memories of me and them together so it’s a good time for us.”

Troopers also handed out coloring books, pencils, key chains, and light-up Trooper car key chains promoting traffic safety.

Troopers in Wichita are out at the back to school bash @SedgwickCoZoo today.



Troopers are handing out coloring books, pencils, key chains, and light up Trooper car key chains promoting traffic safety!



They also made sure children were safe in the car seats!#BackToSchool pic.twitter.com/pTZm20TL8d — KS Highway Patrol (@kshighwaypatrol) August 6, 2022

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.