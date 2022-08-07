Sedgwick County Zoo hosts back-to-school bash

Back to School Bash at Sedgwick County Zoo
Back to School Bash at Sedgwick County Zoo(KWCH)
By Joe Baker
Published: Aug. 6, 2022 at 9:30 PM CDT
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - It’s almost time for Students to head back to the classroom. The Sedgwick County Zoo had many families come through the gates on Saturday for its back-to-school bash.

Guests were allowed in for only $3. Some families even got to enjoy the newest attraction, the Safari Express. Once the school year hits, it can be a busy time for children. Stephanie Ogonuwe took her two grandchildren to the zoo Saturday.

She was happy to come out to Saturday’s event.

“It’s great, I like to spend a lot of time with them,” said Stephanie Ogonuwe. “You know, so they will have memories of me and them together so it’s a good time for us.”

Troopers also handed out coloring books, pencils, key chains, and light-up Trooper car key chains promoting traffic safety.

