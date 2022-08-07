Sedgwick County Zoo hosts back-to-school bash
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - It’s almost time for Students to head back to the classroom. The Sedgwick County Zoo had many families come through the gates on Saturday for its back-to-school bash.
Guests were allowed in for only $3. Some families even got to enjoy the newest attraction, the Safari Express. Once the school year hits, it can be a busy time for children. Stephanie Ogonuwe took her two grandchildren to the zoo Saturday.
She was happy to come out to Saturday’s event.
“It’s great, I like to spend a lot of time with them,” said Stephanie Ogonuwe. “You know, so they will have memories of me and them together so it’s a good time for us.”
Troopers also handed out coloring books, pencils, key chains, and light-up Trooper car key chains promoting traffic safety.
Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.