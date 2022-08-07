Severe drought levels impacting lawns and plants

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - With the heat, your grass may be looking a bit yellow.

It’s a busy summer for Cathy Brady at Brady’s Nursery with multiple days hotter than 100 degrees. It’s causing issues for people’s trees, shrubs, gardens, and lawns.

Nearly 30% of Sedgwick County has entered ‘severe’ drought levels that include almost the entire city of Wichita.

“Last fall and winter were very dry, then we had some moisture in the spring where we were all of the sudden ahead on moisture. Now it’s very dry again,” said Brady. “We get multiple people in a day and multiple phone calls every day regarding this heat.”

She says to make sure to water in the mornings and soak your lawn and plants longer, not more frequently. Still, the heat will stress some plants too much.

“A lot of plants will get stressed out and they just say ‘i’ve had it,” said Brady.

She says some vegetables won’t bloom at all when it’s this hot but once temperatures drop below 90 degrees, they’ll see some progress. Even some large established trees will likely go dormant and lose their leaves if this continues.

Brady said, “we suggest putting a sprinkler out there and watering because big trees that shade your house are worth a lot of money.”

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.