Severe heat melts Park City man’s roof

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - One Park City man said a part of his roof is melted after the continuous heat.

“I came outside to fire the grills up and start some hot rod chicken and I looked up and was like, ‘that looks like algae.’ and I got to looking over here and I got to investigating a little bit more and I noticed that, ‘wow, this is melted’,” said Park City homeowner Gary Cornelison.

Thinking maybe an old firework landed on his roof, Gary Cornelison climbed up his ladder to see his roof was soft and starting to warp.

“I know it’s been hot but hot enough to melt stuff? Wow, crazy. I’ve seen window blinds melted but never a corrugated roof like this melted before,” exclaimed Cornelison. “I’m just glad this didn’t catch fire. That’s for sure.”

Cornelison said he doesn’t think this is a sudden reaction, “I think it’s from continuous days of straight heat. This has been on here for four years now and this is the first time I’ve noticed it.”

Gary said thankfully this plastic corrugated roofing isn’t flammable but he can’t help thinking of what could have happened.

“Man, probably losing all of my belongings. I’m a photographer and I take pictures for 81 Speedway and Salina Speedway and my family has done it since the sixties and I have a lot of stuff in boxes and stuff like that, that’s historic,” said Cornelison. “I’d hate to have to lose all that. There’s no way to replace that.”

Wasting no time replacing his roof, Gary purchased metal sheeting to avoid the risk of another melting mishap.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.