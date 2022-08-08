242 victims of violent crime in Kansas to receive compensation

(MGN ONLINE)
By Alex Carter
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 2:08 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Crime Victims Compensation Board announced it has awarded financial support to 242 victims of violent crime at its July meeting.

According to the Attorney General’s office, compensation was awarded in 134 new cases while additional expenses were paid in 108 previously submitted cases. The awards totaled $188,475.92.

The Crime Victims Compensation program was established in 1978 to help victims of violent crime pay for their unexpected expenses such as medical treatment, mental health counseling, lost wages, dependent support, and funeral expenses.

The state’s Crime Victims Compensation Board is responsible for determining which claims are eligible for payment and how much money is awarded to each claimant. Awards are limited to a maximum amount of $25,000.

A portion of assessed court costs and fines, inmate wages, parole fees and restitution paid by convicted offenders provides funding to the program.

