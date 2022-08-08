Back to School: Bus stop safety

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - As kids head back to school, we know safety is a top priority for you. This week, we’re helping make sure your kids are safe as they head back to class. Shane Konicki talked with personal protection expert Joe Schillaci about how to keep your little ones safe at the bus stop.

“So what I like to tell parents and kids is to stay two feet off the curb, to wait for the bus to come to a compete stop, the doors open and then be told by the bus driver to enter,” Schillaci said. “A lot of kids get hurt because they’re standing too close to the curb, and they trip onto the path ... and go off into the street.”

“state law says that if the bus stop sign is out, the lights are flashing and their arm is out that you stop in all directions. The only exception to that is if there is a concrete barrier or medium strip. And that is only for the traffic that is oncoming not the traffic that’s behind.”

