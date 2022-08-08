Back to School: Driving safety

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - With it being back to school month, we want to keep these safe driving tips in front of you to make sure your children get to and from school safely.

First, focus on keeping your eyes on the road and off your phone. Many students walk to school, so always be aware of crosswalks and school zones.

Also, make sure you and your kids are both wearing seatbelts.

And follow the posted speed limits to help you arrive at your destination safely.

