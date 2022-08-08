Back to School: Organizing mementos

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - It can be challenging to keep up with all the papers, artwork and awards kids get during the school year. This week, we’re sharing tips from local professional organizer Rachel Murphy on how to get organized.

She says to keep a plastic bin handy to make it easier to hold onto these memories.

“What this does is it gives you a sampling of that period of time in a child’s life,” Murphy said. “Instead of trying to keep it all, you have something special and it gives you a little sample, but it’s not overwhelming. And then you have all the way to their senior year.”

Murphy says doing this will help you limit the items you keep each year.

