Back to School: Organizing mementos

By KWCH Staff
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 11:07 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - It can be challenging to keep up with all the papers, artwork and awards kids get during the school year. This week, we’re sharing tips from local professional organizer Rachel Murphy on how to get organized.

She says to keep a plastic bin handy to make it easier to hold onto these memories.

“What this does is it gives you a sampling of that period of time in a child’s life,” Murphy said. “Instead of trying to keep it all, you have something special and it gives you a little sample, but it’s not overwhelming. And then you have all the way to their senior year.”

Murphy says doing this will help you limit the items you keep each year.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WPD, SWAT, and Negotiators are working to contact an armed man barricaded in a home.
Suspect in critical condition after police standoff in north Wichita
Park City man's roof melted due to hot weather.
Continuous intense heat melts Park City man’s roof
Water Skiing competition in Maize.
Maize to host national Water skiing competition again
The Jones family, of Nickerson, was injured when a car driven by an impaired man hit them July...
Ava, Amy Jones to be discharged from Louisville hospital Aug. 17
A man wanted in connection to the murder of four Ohio residents was arrested in Lawrence on...
Suspect in Ohio quadruple homicide arrested in Lawrence, Kan.

Latest News

We talk with a representative from Dillon's about how to save on school supplies.
Back to School: Saving on supplies
Back to School KWCH.
Back to School: Driving safety
Back to School KWCH.
Back to School: Bus stop safety
Wichita State shares plans for 2021 spring semester
Wichita State receives $1 million to assist small businesses