Back to School: Saving on supplies

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - With the start of the school year just days away, many parents have been busy with back to school shopping. Or maybe you’ve been waiting to the last minute. We’ve been sharing tips on how you can save money as you shop, especially as prices go up.

We talked with Dillon’s about your back-to-school shopping. They tell us that you’ll have to buy some new items, but you can also save money by reusing supplies your child may have left over from last year.

“Do some shopping at home,” Sheila Regehr said. “Maybe they can pick out some of the supplies they used last year, save that money. Maybe give your kid $20 to fulfill that list. They can shop at home with us here at Dillon’s, but maybe keep the balance.”

Another way you can save big -- see if your credit cards are offering extra points or cash back on any school supplies, and utilize those.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.