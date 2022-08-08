Colby sees rise in catalytic converters thefts

COLBY, Kan. (KWCH) - The City of Colby announced on its Facebook page that it’s had several catalytic converters stolen off of vehicles in the last week.

The post suggests that locals are careful where they are parking their cars and also asks people to remember to lock their vehicles and not to leave valuables in plain sight.

On the post, they also urge that if you see something or hear something please report it to law enforcement so they can stop the thefts.

