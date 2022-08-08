Colby sees rise in catalytic converters thefts

This photo provided by the Phoenix Police Department shows stolen catalytic converters that...
This photo provided by the Phoenix Police Department shows stolen catalytic converters that were recoverd after detectives served a search warrant at a storage unit in Phoenix on Thursday, May 27, 2022. The bust came amid a national surge in thefts of the pricy auto parts that play a critical in reducing vehicle emissions and has led lawmakers in 36 states and in Washington D.C. to consider new laws to address the problem. (Phoenix Police Department via AP)(AP)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 4:45 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLBY, Kan. (KWCH) - The City of Colby announced on its Facebook page that it’s had several catalytic converters stolen off of vehicles in the last week.

The post suggests that locals are careful where they are parking their cars and also asks people to remember to lock their vehicles and not to leave valuables in plain sight.

On the post, they also urge that if you see something or hear something please report it to law enforcement so they can stop the thefts.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WPD, SWAT, and Negotiators are working to contact an armed man barricaded in a home.
Suspect in critical condition after police standoff in north Wichita
Generic image of police line
Man killed, Ellsworth County deputy injured by charging bison
Park City man's roof melted due to hot weather.
Continuous intense heat melts Park City man’s roof
Water Skiing competition in Maize.
Maize to host national Water skiing competition again
The Jones family, of Nickerson, was injured when a car driven by an impaired man hit them July...
Ava, Amy Jones to be discharged from Louisville hospital Aug. 17

Latest News

police lights
Victim identified in 37-year-old cold case with connections to Wichita
Lawrence Police provide update on Saturday's arrest involving a suspect in an Ohio quadruple...
Lawrence police continue to investigate arrest made in connection to Ohio quadruple homicide
A man wanted in connection to the murder of four Ohio residents was arrested in Lawrence on...
Suspect in Ohio quadruple homicide arrested in Lawrence, Kan.
Kelsie Payne and Ainise Havili will have their jerseys retired in September.
KU Volleyball to retire two jerseys in September