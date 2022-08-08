Continuous intense heat melts Park City man’s roof

Park City man's roof melted due to hot weather.
Park City man's roof melted due to hot weather.(KWCH)
By Chelsea Croft
Published: Aug. 7, 2022 at 8:08 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Park City, Kan. (KWCH) - As Kansas continues to see triple-digit temperatures, one Park City man says part of his roof melted due to the intense heat.

Homeowner, Gary Cornelison, went outside to cook Saturday when he noticed his roof looked different than usual.

Cornelison said, “I came outside to fire the grills up and start some Hot Rod chicken, and I looked up and was like, ‘that looks like algae.’ I got to looking. I investigated a little bit more. I noticed that ‘Wow, this is melted.’”

Cornelison thought an old firework landed on his roof. He climbed a ladder to see that the roof had turned soft and had started to warp around the structure.

“I know it has been hot but hot enough to melt stuff. Wow, crazy. I have seen window blinds melt but never a corrugated roof like this melted before. I am just glad this did not catch fire. That is for sure,” said Cornelison. “It is from days of straight heat. This has been on here for four years now. It is the first time I have noticed it.”

Gary says thankfully this plastic corrugated roofing is not flammable, but he cannot help thinking of what could have happened.

“Man, losing all of my belongings. I am a photographer and take pictures for 81 Speedway and Salina Speedway. My family has done it since the sixties and I have a lot of stuff in boxes and historic stuff. I would hate to have to lose all that. There is no way to replace that,” said Cornelison.

Wasting no time replacing his roof, Gary purchased metal sheeting to avoid the risk of another melting mishap.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WPD, SWAT, and Negotiators are working to contact an armed man barricaded in a home.
Suspect in critical condition after police standoff in north Wichita
Wichita police respond to the scene where an SUV hit a man near 58th Street South and Broadway....
Man in street pushing lawnmower, hit by SUV, dies in S. Wichita
police lights
Fabpro Polymers confirms worker’s death at Kingman facility
KWCH Car Crash generic
Andover teen found dead in partially submerged vehicle after Butler County crash
The Jones family, of Nickerson, was injured when a car driven by an impaired man hit them July...
Ava, Amy Jones to be discharged from Louisville hospital Aug. 17

Latest News

Triple digit heat melts roof in Kansas.
Severe heat melts Park City man’s roof
A man wanted in connection to the murder of four Ohio residents was arrested in Lawrence on...
Man wanted for quadruple murder in Ohio arrested in Lawrence
WPD, SWAT, and Negotiators are working to contact an armed man barricaded in a home.
Suspect in critical condition after police standoff in north Wichita
Maize to host national Water skiing competition again
Maize to host national Water skiing competition again