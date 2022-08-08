Cooler temps move in Monday

Storms, then heat.
Storms, then heat.(KWCH)
By Jake Dunne
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 7:25 AM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says the hot and humid weekend has come and gone and it will be a cooler start to the work week with a few storms. Six of the first seven days of August have been hotter than 100 degrees in Wichita, but behind a cold front we are looking at near normal lower 90s later today.

A few storms are possible this afternoon and evening over southern Kansas. However, most areas will remain dry. After a lull in the activity tonight, scattered storms return to the forecast on Tuesday before we dry-out on Wednesday and stay that way through the weekend.

Do not get used to the cooler temperatures because the hot and steamy atmosphere will be returning later in the week. Highs in the near normal lower to middle 90s tomorrow and Wednesday we climb over 100 degrees by Friday into the weekend.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Partly cloudy, cooler; a few afternoon storms. Wind: NE/E 5-10. High: 93.

Tonight: Isolated evening storms, otherwise partly cloudy. Wind: E 5-10. Low: 72.

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy; afternoon storms possible. Wind: E 5-15. High: 94.

Wed: Low: 71. High: 96. Becoming sunny.

Thu: Low: 70. High. 98. Sunny.

Friday: Low: 73. High: 100. Sunny and hot.

Saturday: Low: 75. High: 102. Mostly sunny and hot.

Sunday: Low: 77. High: 103. Mostly sunny and hot.

