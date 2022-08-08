Cooler today with scattered storm chances

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Adrian Campa says after a hot and muggy weekend filled with intense heat, highs this afternoon will be much cooler thanks to a cold front and will only be into the 80s for northern Ks and low 90s for the southern half of the state.

A few scattered storms are possible this morning over eastern Ks and once again this afternoon and evening over southern Ks. Not everyone will see a storm and most will be dry as storms will be spotty in nature. After a lull in the activity tonight, scattered storms return to the forecast on Tuesday before we dry-out on Wednesday and stay that way through the weekend.

You’ll want to enjoy the cooler temperatures the next couple days because after we begin drying out, we’ll see highs returning back to being well above average into the upper 90s and even triple digits by the end of the week...

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Partly cloudy, cooler; a few afternoon storms. Wind: NE/E 5-10. High: 93.

Tonight: Isolated evening storms, otherwise partly cloudy. Wind: E 5-10. Low: 72.

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy; afternoon storms possible. Wind: E 5-15. High: 94.

Wed: Low: 71. High: 96. Becoming sunny.

Thu: Low: 70. High. 98. Sunny.

Friday: Low: 73. High: 100. Sunny and hot.

Saturday: Low: 75. High: 102. Mostly sunny and hot.

Sunday: Low: 77. High: 103. Mostly sunny and hot.

