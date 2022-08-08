Derby Police to start implementing narcotic K-9 units

DERBY, Kan. (KWCH) - The Derby Chief of Police Robert Lee announced Monday that they will soon implement a dual-purpose K-9 unit to detect more narcotics in the community.

In a release, chief Robert Lee said that Derby has had eight fatal drug overdoses since 2020 and saw 108 non-fatal overdose cases in 2017. He stated that Narcan was likely the only thing that prevented these overdoses from becoming fatality cases.

Chief Robert lee says the K-9 unit can detect methamphetamines, heroin, cocaine, and drugs laced with fentanyl.

The annual ongoing cost of training these dogs will be between $3,000 to $5,000 per year. They don’t anticipate starting the program until the spring of 2023.

