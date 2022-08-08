Derby Police to start implementing narcotic K-9 units

In this Tuesday, May 30, 2017, photo Massachusetts State Police K-9, Maximus, searches a car...
In this Tuesday, May 30, 2017, photo Massachusetts State Police K-9, Maximus, searches a car for drugs with Trooper Brian Bonia, left, during a training session in Revere, Mass. During drug raids, police dogs literally follow their noses to sniff out narcotics, but now the powerful synthetic opioid fentanyl could be deadly to the K-9s. Police have a new strategy for protecting their four-legged partners, by carrying Naloxone for their dog, the same drug to reverse heroin overdoses in humans. At right is Mass. State Trooper Brian Cooper. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)(Charles Krupa | AP)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 3:52 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DERBY, Kan. (KWCH) - The Derby Chief of Police Robert Lee announced Monday that they will soon implement a dual-purpose K-9 unit to detect more narcotics in the community.

In a release, chief Robert Lee said that Derby has had eight fatal drug overdoses since 2020 and saw 108 non-fatal overdose cases in 2017. He stated that Narcan was likely the only thing that prevented these overdoses from becoming fatality cases.

Chief Robert lee says the K-9 unit can detect methamphetamines, heroin, cocaine, and drugs laced with fentanyl.

The annual ongoing cost of training these dogs will be between $3,000 to $5,000 per year. They don’t anticipate starting the program until the spring of 2023.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WPD, SWAT, and Negotiators are working to contact an armed man barricaded in a home.
Suspect in critical condition after police standoff in north Wichita
Generic image of police line
Man killed, Ellsworth County deputy injured by charging bison
Park City man's roof melted due to hot weather.
Continuous intense heat melts Park City man’s roof
Water Skiing competition in Maize.
Maize to host national Water skiing competition again
The Jones family, of Nickerson, was injured when a car driven by an impaired man hit them July...
Ava, Amy Jones to be discharged from Louisville hospital Aug. 17

Latest News

242 victims of violent crime in Kansas to receive compensation
Drowning at private lake in Nebraska.
Augusta man drowns in Nebraska
We talk with Rachel Murphy about the best ways to hold on to your child's school keepsakes.
Back to School: Organizing mementos
We talk with Rachel Murphy about the best ways to hold on to your child's school keepsakes.
Back to school: Organizing mementos