Ellsworth County deputy injured by charging buffalo

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - An Ellsworth County deputy was injured Sunday night by a buffalo he was trying to return to a pasture from the K-4 highway.

Ellsworth County 911 received a call about the buffalo on K-4 highway at 5th Road in Ellsworth County. The deputy was dispatched to the area, where he found the animal and attempted to get it to return to a pasture. The buffalo suddenly charged the deputy and seriously injured him.

The deputy, who was not named, was transported by Claflin EMS to the Ellsworth County Medical Center and then to Salina Regional Health Center. His condition has not been released.

