JumpStart on Broadway to offer $2.38 gas on Monday

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - On Monday, the Americans for Prosperity (AFP) Kansas chapter will partner with Wichita’s Jump Start Gas Station to lower gas prices to $2.38 per gallon – the national average on Joe Biden’s inauguration day. Gas will be offered for this price at the JumpStart on 730 N. Broadway in Wichita from 2 p.m to 3:30 p.m.

This is the first of three organized “The True Cost of Washington” events in Kansas. The organization says it continues AFP-Kansas’ staunch efforts to connect with communities with grassroots solutions; solving Kansans’ most pressing economic issues.

AFP’s “The True Cost of Washington” campaign claims it will educate Americans in nine states, including Kansas, about the truth behind rising costs while offering real solutions to make everyday life more affordable.

