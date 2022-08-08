JumpStart on Broadway to offer $2.38 gas on Monday

Someone pumping gas
Someone pumping gas(WVLT)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 10:51 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - On Monday, the Americans for Prosperity (AFP) Kansas chapter will partner with Wichita’s Jump Start Gas Station to lower gas prices to $2.38 per gallon – the national average on Joe Biden’s inauguration day. Gas will be offered for this price at the JumpStart on 730 N. Broadway in Wichita from 2 p.m to 3:30 p.m.

This is the first of three organized “The True Cost of Washington” events in Kansas. The organization says it continues AFP-Kansas’ staunch efforts to connect with communities with grassroots solutions; solving Kansans’ most pressing economic issues.

AFP’s “The True Cost of Washington” campaign claims it will educate Americans in nine states, including Kansas, about the truth behind rising costs while offering real solutions to make everyday life more affordable.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WPD, SWAT, and Negotiators are working to contact an armed man barricaded in a home.
Suspect in critical condition after police standoff in north Wichita
Park City man's roof melted due to hot weather.
Continuous intense heat melts Park City man’s roof
Water Skiing competition in Maize.
Maize to host national Water skiing competition again
The Jones family, of Nickerson, was injured when a car driven by an impaired man hit them July...
Ava, Amy Jones to be discharged from Louisville hospital Aug. 17
A man wanted in connection to the murder of four Ohio residents was arrested in Lawrence on...
Suspect in Ohio quadruple homicide arrested in Lawrence, Kan.

Latest News

We talk with Rachel Murphy about the best ways to hold on to your child's school keepsakes.
Back to School: Organizing mementos
We talk with Rachel Murphy about the best ways to hold on to your child's school keepsakes.
Back to school: Organizing mementos
We talk with a representative from Dillon's about how to save on school supplies.
Back to School: Saving on supplies
We talk with a representative from Dillon's about how to save on school supplies.
Back to School: Saving on supplies