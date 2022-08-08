KU Volleyball to retire two jerseys in September

Kelsie Payne and Ainise Havili will have their jerseys retired in September.
Kelsie Payne and Ainise Havili will have their jerseys retired in September.
By Alex Carter
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 4:12 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - University of Kansas volleyball coach Ray Bechard has announced that they will be retiring the jerseys of Ainise Havili and Kelsie Payne during the upcoming 2022 season.

Havili, who attended KU from 2014-2017, was a three-time All-American and back-to-back Big 12 Setter of the Year. She was also a member of the 2015 Final Four team and 2016 Big 12 Championship team.

Havili was recently named a volunteer assistant coach for women’s volleyball with the Purdue Boilermakers.

Payne also played for the Jayhawks from 2014 - 2017 and was a two-time AVCA First Team All-American and the 2016 Big 12 Player of the Year. She holds KU records for career hitting percentage ( .334) , career kills (1,510 kills) and kills per set (3.63).

Payne currently plays for SigortaShop Kadin Voleybol Kulubu in Ankara, Turkey.

Both Havili and Payne will be recognized at the conclusion of the Jayhawk Classic at 2:30 p.m. on September 17th at the Horesji Family Volleyball Arena.

