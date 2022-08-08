Lansing Correctional Facility resident dead in suspected homicide

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Lansing Correctional Facility (LCF) resident Fred Patterson III died Sunday August 7, 2022, at the facility. The apparent cause of death is homicide and is pending the results of an independent autopsy.

Per protocol, when a resident dies in the custody of the KDOC, the death is under investigation by the KDOC and the Kansas Bureau of Investigation. The investigation is currently ongoing.

Patterson, 56, violated his parole and was admitted to the facility on May 24, 2022. His underlying offenses are from Douglas County for one count of aggravated indecent liberties with a child greater than 14 and less than 16 years of age, and one count of aggravated indecent liberties with a child less than 14 years of age.

