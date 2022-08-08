Only spotty rainfall; getting hotter soon

100 degree temperatures may not be back for awhile, but it will gradually heat up
A few spotty storms are possible
By Ross Janssen
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 4:19 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The isolated storm chance will remain over southern Kansas into the overnight and early morning hours for Tuesday. Severe storms are not expected, but given the high humidity, locally heavy rains are possible. Storms will also be very slow to move.

Temperatures will remain below the century mark for most, if not all of the week. Tuesday will have sunshine in the afternoon with highs in the mid 90s with light winds.

Heading into midweek, we can expect the sunny forecast to continue with highs in the mid 90s.

Later in the week, highs will reach the upper 90s and possibly hit 100 degrees once again (in western Kansas). Don’t expect much rain as high pressure sits over the Plains, skies will be sunny each and every day.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Tonight: Partly cloudy; isolated storm or two. Wind: NE 5-10. Low: 70.

Tomorrow: Isolated AM storms, then becoming mostly sunny. Wind: NE/E 5-10. High: 94.

Tomorrow Night: Becoming clear. Wind: E 5-10. Low: 69.

Wed: High: 94 Sunny.

Thu: High: 95 Low: 68 Sunny.

Fri: High: 97 Low: 69 Sunny.

Sat: High: 99 Low: 73 Sunny.

Sun: High: 102 Low: 75 Sunny.

Mon: High: 104 Low: 75 Sunny to mostly sunny.

