Victim identified in 37-year-old cold case with connections to Wichita

police lights
police lights(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 5:28 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Dona Ana County Sheriff’s Office announced they have identified the victim of a 37-year-old murder cold case. Wichita was one of the locations the victim spent their final days decades ago.

In a press release, they announced they will hold a live press conference on August 9, 2022, at 2 PM. Joining will be representatives from the company that located a DNA match and the entity that followed up with ancestral searching.

We will live stream the press conference on the KWCH website and app.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WPD, SWAT, and Negotiators are working to contact an armed man barricaded in a home.
Suspect in critical condition after police standoff in north Wichita
Generic image of police line
Man killed, Ellsworth County deputy injured by charging bison
Park City man's roof melted due to hot weather.
Continuous intense heat melts Park City man’s roof
Water Skiing competition in Maize.
Maize to host national Water skiing competition again
The Jones family, of Nickerson, was injured when a car driven by an impaired man hit them July...
Ava, Amy Jones to be discharged from Louisville hospital Aug. 17

Latest News

Lawrence Police provide update on Saturday's arrest involving a suspect in an Ohio quadruple...
Lawrence police continue to investigate arrest made in connection to Ohio quadruple homicide
A man wanted in connection to the murder of four Ohio residents was arrested in Lawrence on...
Suspect in Ohio quadruple homicide arrested in Lawrence, Kan.
This photo provided by the Phoenix Police Department shows stolen catalytic converters that...
Colby sees rise in catalytic converters thefts
Kelsie Payne and Ainise Havili will have their jerseys retired in September.
KU Volleyball to retire two jerseys in September