Bicyclist killed in crash with semi in Norton County

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A California man was killed Monday when the bicycle he was riding was struck from behind by a semi-trailer.

The crash happened just before 8 p.m. on U36 in Norton County. The semi-trailer and bicyclist, 68-year-old Robert Schlange of Sierra City, Calif, were traveling west when the bicycle was struck, knocking it and Schlange into the ditch.

Schlange was wearing a helmet. The driver of the semi-trailer was not injured.

