Brief break from high heat continues

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says the showers and storms have come to a stop this morning, and the while the remainder of the day looks dry, a storm or two is possible mainly southwest and/or southeast of Wichita.

Clearing skies will allow temperatures to climb back into the lower to middle 90s this afternoon, and when you factor in the humidity it will feel a few degrees hotter.

Do not get used to the cooler temperatures because the hot and dry atmosphere will be returning later in the week. Highs in the middle 90s tomorrow will climb over 100 degrees by Friday into the weekend.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Becoming mostly sunny. Wind: NE/E 5-10. High: 94.

Tonight: Becoming clear and comfortable. Wind: E 5-10. Low: 68.

Tomorrow: Sunny. Wind: E 5-15. High: 96.

Thu: Low: 68. High. 98. Sunny.

Friday: Low: 70. High: 100. Sunny and hot.

Saturday: Low: 74. High: 101. Sunny and hot.

Sunday: Low: 75. High: 103. Sunny and hot.

Monday: Low: 76. High: 105. Mostly sunny; near record heat.

