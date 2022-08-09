Brief break from high heat continues

Triple-digit heat coming back soon.
Triple-digit heat coming back soon.(KWCH)
By Jake Dunne
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 4:42 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says the showers and storms have come to a stop this morning, and the while the remainder of the day looks dry, a storm or two is possible mainly southwest and/or southeast of Wichita.

Clearing skies will allow temperatures to climb back into the lower to middle 90s this afternoon, and when you factor in the humidity it will feel a few degrees hotter.

Do not get used to the cooler temperatures because the hot and dry atmosphere will be returning later in the week. Highs in the middle 90s tomorrow will climb over 100 degrees by Friday into the weekend.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Becoming mostly sunny. Wind: NE/E 5-10. High: 94.

Tonight: Becoming clear and comfortable. Wind: E 5-10. Low: 68.

Tomorrow: Sunny. Wind: E 5-15. High: 96.

Thu: Low: 68. High. 98. Sunny.

Friday: Low: 70. High: 100. Sunny and hot.

Saturday: Low: 74. High: 101. Sunny and hot.

Sunday: Low: 75. High: 103. Sunny and hot.

Monday: Low: 76. High: 105. Mostly sunny; near record heat.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man suspected to have been killed by the bison that injured an Ellsworth County Deputy was...
Man killed, Ellsworth County deputy injured by charging bison
Some of the thousands of beagles rescued from a breeding and testing facility in Virginia have...
Rehoming 4,000 beagles is a nationwide challenge. Here’s how Kansas and Missouri are helping
police lights
Victim identified in 37-year-old cold case with connections to Wichita
Someone pumping gas
JumpStart on Broadway to offer $2.38 gas on Monday
WPD, SWAT, and Negotiators are working to contact an armed man barricaded in a home.
Police bodycam gives insight into Wichita officer-involved shooting

Latest News

Our first looks at Kansas State's newest quarterback Adrian Martinez
K-State holds open media practice, first looks at new QB Adrian Martinez
Sedgwick County Park's broken fishing docks.
Sedgwick County fishing docks in dangerous conditions
After more than 30 years at the helm, Wayne Bryan is stepping down as producing director for...
Wayne Bryan steps down from Music Theatre of Wichita’s ‘Chaperone’ due to heart condition
Police body cam shows officer involved shooting that critically injured one
Police body cam shows officer involved shooting that critically injured one