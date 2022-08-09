Districts across Kansas address teacher shortage with new school year starting

GREAT BEND, Kan. (KWCH) - Summer break is quickly ending for students across Kansas with only days left before the 2022-23 school year starts.

In many districts, teachers are already back and laying the groundwork for the next nine to 10 months of learning. Heading into the school year, districts across the state have been trying to hire at a time when the Kansas Department of Education predicts the worst teacher shortage the state’s ever seen.

Across, the U.S., schools are seeing their vacancy rates increasing. In Kansas, Great Bend is among the rural districts working to address the issue before students come back. For Great Bend Schools, hiring teachers for this school year is a process that started in December.

“Most of our teachers we hire before March, April, but then sometimes we get some later resignations. But those are the ones that are really hard to fill,” said Great Bend USD 428 Assistant Superintendent of Schools John Popp.

Popp said when the district has an opening, especially for licensed positions like teachers, there are fewer applications.

“A mixed bag for us because there’s been some people really seeing the value of working for education (because) it’s very stable. We’re going to have positions,” he said.

One of the biggest changes the district has made in the last several years is recruitment.

“Especially for teachers. I was recruiting licensed teachers from other communities, even out of state,” said Popp.

Now, he said, that strategy is staying close to home.

“Taking people who are here and trying to help them grow into licensures, especially if you have somebody who is a really good paraeducator or teacher’s aide,” Popp said.

He said the goal is to solve a more important issue of retention. Las fall, the Kansas Teacher Retention Initiative started. It’s a partnership between Emporia State University and the Kansas Education Associations. This followed the state reporting a 62-percent increase in the rate of vacancies between the Fall of 2020 and 2021.

“Across the board, no matter what district you’re in, you’re hearing about this,” Emporia State University Associate Professor of School Leadership Dr. Bret Church said of the teacher shortage.

Church is one of the lead researchers with the initiative and completed a survey of about half of Kansas teachers earlier this year. He said one of the main factors in retention is what they call “engagement.”

“We know that (if) teachers are engaged, they’re more likely to stay in the job they’re in, but they’re also contributing to a more positive climate and culture,” Church said.

Dr. Church said by having this data, the goal is to help change the tide.

“This is something we can identify and target and invest in to try to make better,” he said.

The retention survey found that 30 percent of teachers were likely to leave or retire in the next three years. The initiative’s next step is to do surveys on a district level, so schools have more local data to work with.

Dr. Church said some of the key factors of engagement are society’s view of the profession, the role of school administrators, salary and the ability to find substitute teachers.

