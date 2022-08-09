K-State holds open media practice, first looks at new QB Adrian Martinez

Our first looks at Kansas State's newest quarterback Adrian Martinez
By Tejay Cleland
Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KWCH) - It’s officially less than a month from Kansas State’s home opener against South Dakota. The Wildcats’ fall camp started last week and addressed the media on Monday about the new team, including Nebraska transfer quarterback Adrian Martinez.

Head Coach Chris Klieman had praise for what he has seen from Martinez since the quarterbacks have started throwing routes at practice.

“[He’s] been really sharp. He’s done a nice job, he continues to learn what we’re doing,” Klieman said. “He’s continuing to absorb more and more of the playbook and feeling more and more comfortable with the offensive scheme. We’re seeing some really, really good things throwing the ball, running the ball and getting us in the right play.”

Martinez transferred to Kansas State after a being a four-year starter during his career at Nebraska. He currently holds the school record for career total offensive yards () and total offensive yards per game (). According to the University of Nebraska’s athletics website, Martinez is only the 24th quarterback in FBS history to pass for 8,000 yards and rush for 2,000.

Since Martinez has arrived on campus, Klieman said his new quarterback has been all in on the offensive scheme, and is continually trying to grow in the system.

“I think he would tell you, he’s learning every day,” Klieman said. “That’s the fun part. He was taking so many mental reps in the spring and trying to put himself in the position behind the QBs, just kind of watching as it goes.”

Martinez isn’t the only large change for the Wildcat offensive scheme. Kansas State will work a new quarterback into the system as well as their new offensive coordinator, ‘Cats legend Colin Klein. Klieman said Klein is up for the new challenge, and excited to get to work with their newest offensive weapon. There could also be multiple new looks designed into the offense for the dual threat quarterback.

“Potentially yeah. We’re putting a lot of stuff in right now,” Klieman said. “I know Coach Klein is excited about the opportunity, I’m excited for him. It’s going to be really neat to watch him grow in the position and watch him put his own spin on it and take his own ownership. He commands the room. There’s no question about that.”

Martinez, Klein and the Wildcats will open their season at Bill Snyder Family Stadium on September 3.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man suspected to have been killed by the bison that injured an Ellsworth County Deputy was...
Man killed, Ellsworth County deputy injured by charging bison
Some of the thousands of beagles rescued from a breeding and testing facility in Virginia have...
Rehoming 4,000 beagles is a nationwide challenge. Here’s how Kansas and Missouri are helping
police lights
Victim identified in 37-year-old cold case with connections to Wichita
Someone pumping gas
JumpStart on Broadway to offer $2.38 gas on Monday
WPD, SWAT, and Negotiators are working to contact an armed man barricaded in a home.
Police bodycam gives insight into Wichita officer-involved shooting

Latest News

Where's Shane? NBC World Series.
Where’s Shane? NBC World Series
FILE - Kansas head coach Lance Leipold takes the field with his team before playing TCU in an...
Jayhawks’ Lance Leipold settled in, optimistic about Year 2
Los Angeles Chargers cornerback Davontae Harris (28) walks down the sidelines during an NFL...
Chicago Bears to sign Wichitan Davontae Harris
The Jones family, of Nickerson, was injured when a car driven by an impaired man hit them July...
Ava, Amy Jones to be discharged from Louisville hospital Aug. 17