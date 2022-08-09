Men sentenced in international drug ring with Kansas connection

(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 5:43 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The United States Attorney’s Office identified two men sentenced in connection with what it called “an international drug ring that distributed large quantities of methamphetamine, heroin, cocaine and marijuana from Mexico in the Kansas City area.”

In January 2021, Aron Rodriguez-Posada, a 48-year-old Mexican national, pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine. The U.S. Attorney’s Office said Rodriguez-Posada was sentenced to 100 months in prison, or about eight years, three months.

Last month, 24-year-old Jovany Medina, of Kansas City, was sentenced to 144 months (12 years) in prison after pleading guilty to one count to of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine.

The arrests relate to a Western Kansas stop by the Kansas Highway Patrol in October 2019. The U.S. Attorney’s Office said the KHP stopped a car hauler in Meade to conduct a vehicle inspection.

“With consent to search, a trooper located approximately 35 pounds of methamphetamine in the gas tank of one of the vehicle’s utilizing a scope,” the U.S. Attorney’s Office said. “The Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) then conducted a controlled delivery of the methamphetamine.”

Federal agents arrested Rodriguez-Posada and Medina after, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said, the men took possession of the vehicle.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office said Rodriguez-Posada also pleaded guilty to one count of unlawful reentry “subsequent to removal after admitting to returning to (the) United States after being removed for illegal entry in 2014.”

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man suspected to have been killed by the bison that injured an Ellsworth County Deputy was...
Man killed, Ellsworth County deputy injured by charging bison
police lights
Victim identified in 37-year-old cold case with connections to Wichita
Some of the thousands of beagles rescued from a breeding and testing facility in Virginia have...
Rehoming 4,000 beagles is a nationwide challenge. Kansas and Missouri are helping.
Someone pumping gas
JumpStart on Broadway to offer $2.38 gas on Monday
WPD, SWAT, and Negotiators are working to contact an armed man barricaded in a home.
Police bodycam gives insight into Wichita officer-involved shooting

Latest News

. A news release from the Dona Ana County (NM) Sheriff’s Office identified remains found in...
Remains found 37 years ago in New Mexico identified as missing Wichita teen
Some of the thousands of beagles rescued from a breeding and testing facility in Virginia have...
Rehoming 4,000 beagles is a nationwide challenge. Kansas and Missouri are helping.
Stolen tubing in Barton County.
$10,000 worth of tubing stolen in rural Barton County
police lights
Bicyclist killed in crash with semi in Norton County