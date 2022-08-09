Men sentenced in international drug ring with Kansas connection

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The United States Attorney’s Office identified two men sentenced in connection with what it called “an international drug ring that distributed large quantities of methamphetamine, heroin, cocaine and marijuana from Mexico in the Kansas City area.”

In January 2021, Aron Rodriguez-Posada, a 48-year-old Mexican national, pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine. The U.S. Attorney’s Office said Rodriguez-Posada was sentenced to 100 months in prison, or about eight years, three months.

Last month, 24-year-old Jovany Medina, of Kansas City, was sentenced to 144 months (12 years) in prison after pleading guilty to one count to of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine.

The arrests relate to a Western Kansas stop by the Kansas Highway Patrol in October 2019. The U.S. Attorney’s Office said the KHP stopped a car hauler in Meade to conduct a vehicle inspection.

“With consent to search, a trooper located approximately 35 pounds of methamphetamine in the gas tank of one of the vehicle’s utilizing a scope,” the U.S. Attorney’s Office said. “The Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) then conducted a controlled delivery of the methamphetamine.”

Federal agents arrested Rodriguez-Posada and Medina after, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said, the men took possession of the vehicle.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office said Rodriguez-Posada also pleaded guilty to one count of unlawful reentry “subsequent to removal after admitting to returning to (the) United States after being removed for illegal entry in 2014.”

