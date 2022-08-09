Sedgwick County fishing docks in dangerous conditions

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Some fishing docks in the Sedgwick County park could be hazardous to people.

Eyewitness News received an email asking to look into the condition and what could be done to help.

Some of the docks have boards uplifted, holes, and then there’s a couple that are not usable.

“There’s a lot of people who come out here to fish, and a lot of them are on the bank itself instead of using the actual docks. It’s a safety hazard,” said Jovany Meza, a fisherman out at the park.

The Sedgwick County commission says fixing or replacing the docks, will be a priority in their budget.

Sedgwick County commissioner, David Dennis, says the county will work to pull the worst docks out.

“We’ve got a little money left in the budget this year in 2022, and so we’ll start repairing some of the dock. Then in our CIP for our 2023 budget, we’ll pass it this month, and we’ll buy three new docks in addition to that,” said Dennis.

The county says they’ll work to remove the more hazardous docks because of safety concerns.

Eyewitness News will continue to follow this to make sure the docks get replaced.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.