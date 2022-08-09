Sedgwick County fishing docks in dangerous conditions

Sedgwick County Park's broken fishing docks.
Sedgwick County Park's broken fishing docks.(Kent Thompson)
By Hailey Tucker
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 10:43 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Some fishing docks in the Sedgwick County park could be hazardous to people.

Eyewitness News received an email asking to look into the condition and what could be done to help.

Some of the docks have boards uplifted, holes, and then there’s a couple that are not usable.

“There’s a lot of people who come out here to fish, and a lot of them are on the bank itself instead of using the actual docks. It’s a safety hazard,” said Jovany Meza, a fisherman out at the park.

The Sedgwick County commission says fixing or replacing the docks, will be a priority in their budget.

Sedgwick County commissioner, David Dennis, says the county will work to pull the worst docks out.

“We’ve got a little money left in the budget this year in 2022, and so we’ll start repairing some of the dock. Then in our CIP for our 2023 budget, we’ll pass it this month, and we’ll buy three new docks in addition to that,” said Dennis.

The county says they’ll work to remove the more hazardous docks because of safety concerns.

Eyewitness News will continue to follow this to make sure the docks get replaced.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WPD, SWAT, and Negotiators are working to contact an armed man barricaded in a home.
Police bodycam gives insight into Wichita officer-involved shooting
A man suspected to have been killed by the bison that injured an Ellsworth County Deputy was...
Man killed, Ellsworth County deputy injured by charging bison
Park City man's roof melted due to hot weather.
Continuous intense heat melts Park City man’s roof
Some of the thousands of beagles rescued from a breeding and testing facility in Virginia have...
Rehoming 4,000 beagles is a nationwide challenge. Here’s how Kansas and Missouri are helping
Someone pumping gas
JumpStart on Broadway to offer $2.38 gas on Monday

Latest News

After more than 30 years at the helm, Wayne Bryan is stepping down as producing director for...
Wayne Bryan steps down from Music Theatre of Wichita’s ‘Chaperone’ due to heart condition
Police body cam shows officer involved shooting that critically injured one
Police body cam shows officer involved shooting that critically injured one
Man killed by Bison
Man killed, Ellsworth County deputy injured by charging bison
Monkeypox case identified in Shawnee County