Subtle changes through midweek

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Although it may not be as hot as most of the summer has been, temperatures still look uncomfortable the next several days, and opportunities to hit 100 will be back into the weekend.

A dry weather pattern will hold on for the Plains with a big high pressure system nearby. Highs on Wednesday will be in the mid 90s for much of the state. Winds will remain light.

Look for hotter weather late in the week with highs inching up closer to 100. Sunshine will prevail with light southeast winds.

Next chance for some rain and cooler weather won’t come until next week, looking like Tuesday into Wednesday.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Tonight: Clear and mild. Wind: E/SE 5-10. Low: 67.

Tomorrow: Sunny. Wind: E 5-15. High: 95.

Tomorrow Night: Clear. Light winds. Low: 67.

Thu: High: 95 Sunny.

Fri: High: 97 Low: 68 Sunny.

Sat: High: 99 Low: 72 Sunny.

Sun: High: 102 Low: 74 Sunny.

Mon: High: 104 Low: 74 Sunny.

Tue: High: 100 Low: 75 Mostly sunny; overnight storms.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.