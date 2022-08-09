Wayne Bryan steps down from Music Theatre of Wichita’s ‘Chaperone’ due to heart condition

After more than 30 years at the helm, Wayne Bryan is stepping down as producing director for...
After more than 30 years at the helm, Wayne Bryan is stepping down as producing director for Music Theatre Wichita.(KWCH)
By Abbey Higginbotham
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 8:25 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A leader in Music Theatre Wichita (MTW) is recovering following surgery.

Wayne Bryan, the former producing director at MTW, had started rehearsals playing Man in Chair for The Drowsy Chaperone. However, he had to step down after getting emergency surgery for a heart condition.

“We were all very excited for this show. Wanye was remembering his lines and learning blocking and dance steps as well as he ever did,” said Artistic Director Brian J. Marcum.

Marcum says that after a rehearsal, Wanye started having chest pains and was taken to the hospital only to learn that he needed surgery.

Marcum said, “it went well. Thank you, Dr. S, and medicine. He is now recuperating and has already taken a few laps around the nurse’s station. But unfortunately, he won’t be able to join the rest of the cast for the show.”

MTW alum and friend of Wayne’s, John Scherer, will play Man in Chair with Wayne’s blessing.

“We are sad about this turn of events for Wayne, the audience, and all of us. But the show will go on in good hands and when Wayne is ready, we will get him back on the stage,” said Marcum.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WPD, SWAT, and Negotiators are working to contact an armed man barricaded in a home.
Police bodycam gives insight into Wichita officer-involved shooting
A man suspected to have been killed by the bison that injured an Ellsworth County Deputy was...
Man killed, Ellsworth County deputy injured by charging bison
Park City man's roof melted due to hot weather.
Continuous intense heat melts Park City man’s roof
Water Skiing competition in Maize.
Maize to host national Water skiing competition again
Someone pumping gas
JumpStart on Broadway to offer $2.38 gas on Monday

Latest News

Police body cam shows officer involved shooting that critically injured one
Police body cam shows officer involved shooting that critically injured one
Man killed by Bison
Man killed, Ellsworth County deputy injured by charging bison
police lights
Victim identified in 37-year-old cold case with connections to Wichita
Lawrence Police provide update on Saturday's arrest involving a suspect in an Ohio quadruple...
Lawrence police continue to investigate arrest made in connection to Ohio quadruple homicide