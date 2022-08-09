Wayne Bryan steps down from Music Theatre of Wichita’s ‘Chaperone’ due to heart condition

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A leader in Music Theatre Wichita (MTW) is recovering following surgery.

Wayne Bryan, the former producing director at MTW, had started rehearsals playing Man in Chair for The Drowsy Chaperone. However, he had to step down after getting emergency surgery for a heart condition.

“We were all very excited for this show. Wanye was remembering his lines and learning blocking and dance steps as well as he ever did,” said Artistic Director Brian J. Marcum.

Marcum says that after a rehearsal, Wanye started having chest pains and was taken to the hospital only to learn that he needed surgery.

Marcum said, “it went well. Thank you, Dr. S, and medicine. He is now recuperating and has already taken a few laps around the nurse’s station. But unfortunately, he won’t be able to join the rest of the cast for the show.”

MTW alum and friend of Wayne’s, John Scherer, will play Man in Chair with Wayne’s blessing.

“We are sad about this turn of events for Wayne, the audience, and all of us. But the show will go on in good hands and when Wayne is ready, we will get him back on the stage,” said Marcum.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.