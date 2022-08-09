Where’s Shane? Derby North 6th Grade Bootcamp

By Shane Konicki
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 5:02 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - It’s getting close to Back to School time! This morning for Where’s Shane we’re out in Derby at Derby North Middle School to get a look at their 6th Grade Bootcamp-- an opportunity for incoming 6th graders to get ready to start the school year. This morning we’re trying out some of the activities campers will get to do -- and getting some tips on how your kiddos can prepare!

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man suspected to have been killed by the bison that injured an Ellsworth County Deputy was...
Man killed, Ellsworth County deputy injured by charging bison
Some of the thousands of beagles rescued from a breeding and testing facility in Virginia have...
Rehoming 4,000 beagles is a nationwide challenge. Here’s how Kansas and Missouri are helping
police lights
Victim identified in 37-year-old cold case with connections to Wichita
Someone pumping gas
JumpStart on Broadway to offer $2.38 gas on Monday
WPD, SWAT, and Negotiators are working to contact an armed man barricaded in a home.
Police bodycam gives insight into Wichita officer-involved shooting

Latest News

Where's Shane? NBC World Series.
Where’s Shane? NBC World Series
Where's Shane? NBC World Series
Where's Shane? NBC World Series
Shane chats with Mr. Chadwick about how Derby North acclimates incoming 6th graders.
Where's Shane? Derby North 6th Grade Bootcamp
Our first looks at Kansas State's newest quarterback Adrian Martinez
K-State holds open media practice, first looks at new QB Adrian Martinez