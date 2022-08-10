Bill’s signage predicted to boost renewable energy demand, jobs in Kansas

A new spending proposal out of Capitol Hill could lead to more renewable energy and jobs in Kansas, industry experts say.
By Tejay Cleland
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 11:49 PM CDT
ARKANSAS, Kan. (KWCH) - A new spending proposal out of Capitol Hill could lead to more renewable energy and jobs in Kansas, industry experts say. It would fund billions of dollars into renewable energy sources such as solar and wind power. Some speculate that if the bill is signed into law, the demand for renewable energy would increase along with the need for workers.

As owner of SRI Wind Solar in Arkansas City, Sterling Condit is seeing increased demand for renewable energy already happening. He’s been in the changing renewable-energy industry since 2008. Times have changed since when he started and, Condit said, there were few other solar or wind businesses in the area.

“You could drive around Kansas for two, three, four weeks and never see a solar array. Now, you can’t drive around a single day without seeing several. It’s gotten a lot more popular,” Condit said.

He said since he started installing renewable energy sources such as solar panels, the demand for homeowners trying to save on their energy bills has grown. And he doesn’t see it stopping at the residential level if “the climate bill,” gets signed into law.

“I think it’s going to get more popular,” Condit said. “Energy prices are not going to go down, historically, they don’t. Nothing does really, I think it’s here to stay.”

If President Biden signs “the climate bill,” the demand for jobs in the renewable energy industry will likely boom. Research firm, Energy Innovation, estimates the bill could create 1.5 million jobs by 2030 and give younger people an opportunity to get involved in a growing field.

