Building heat dome set to bring high heat back to Kansas

Highs will reach triple digits starting Friday and last into early next week
By Adrian Campa
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 5:25 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Adrian Campa says today we’ll see plentiful sunshine and warm high temperatures into the 90s statewide. The humidity will be low allowing for this afternoon to feel comfortable.

We’ll begin trending toward 100 degrees as a building heat dome begins taking aim on Kansas late week and into the weekend. However, the humidity should be unusually low so the heat index or feels like temperature is not a concern.

As the heat dome returns and parks itself on top of the state this weekend, high temperatures should approach record high territory into early next week. The hottest day in the Wichita area will be Monday as we climb to 105 or higher...

The good news is a major weather pattern change is looking increasingly likely midweek next week which will send our temperatures down below normal and our rain chances up.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Sunny. Wind: E 5-15. High: 96.

Tonight: Clear and comfortable. Wind: Light. Low: 67.

Tomorrow: Sunny. Wind: E/SE 5-15. High: 98.

Friday: Low: 68. High: 100. Sunny and hot.

Saturday: Low: 72. High: 102. Sunny and hot.

Sunday: Low: 74. High: 104. Sunny and hot.

Monday: Low: 75. High: 105. Mostly sunny; near record heat.

Tuesday: Low: 75. High: 90. Increasing clouds and cooler; late day storms likely.

