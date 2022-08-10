Ellis County Health Department investigates 2 cases of possible monkeypox

Monkeypox cases in Oregon and Washington on the rise.
Monkeypox cases in Oregon and Washington on the rise.(KPTV)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 1:30 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAYS, Kan. (KWCH) - The Ellis County Health Department investigated two cases of possible monkeypox, according to the health department.

Ellis County Health Director Kim Reel released details on the investigation during Monday’s county commission meeting.

Reel said the county received a small dose of the JYNNEOS vaccine from the Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE). The vaccine is approved for the prevention of monkeypox in people ages 18 and older, and those at high risk for monkeypox infection.

Reel said the county has nine doses of the vaccine left and had been getting various requests for it., but she said, the county was given very strict guidelines from the state on what and who the vaccine can be used.

There have been two confirmed cases of monkeypox in Kansas.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Some of the thousands of beagles rescued from a breeding and testing facility in Virginia have...
Rehoming 4,000 beagles is a nationwide challenge. Kansas and Missouri are helping.
police lights
Victim identified in 37-year-old cold case with connections to Wichita
. A news release from the Dona Ana County (NM) Sheriff’s Office identified remains found in...
Remains found 37 years ago in New Mexico identified as missing Wichita teen
Jessica Burgess, 41, and her daughter, now 18, are facing several charges after police claim...
Mother, daughter charged after alleged at-home abortion
A man suspected to have been killed by the bison that injured an Ellsworth County Deputy was...
Man killed, Ellsworth County deputy injured by charging bison

Latest News

Aerial view of Jetmore, Kansas
Town eyes change as Jetmore residents deal with discolored, smelly water
Viral study
Kansas doctor shares perspective on monkeypox outbreak, polio case in U.S.
Viral study
Kansas doctor shares perspective on monkeypox outbreak, polio case in U.S.
Tanganyika Wildlife Splash Park
CDC releases report on Tanganyika splash pads