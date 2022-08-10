Ellis County Health Department investigates 2 cases of possible monkeypox

HAYS, Kan. (KWCH) - The Ellis County Health Department investigated two cases of possible monkeypox, according to the health department.

Ellis County Health Director Kim Reel released details on the investigation during Monday’s county commission meeting.

Reel said the county received a small dose of the JYNNEOS vaccine from the Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE). The vaccine is approved for the prevention of monkeypox in people ages 18 and older, and those at high risk for monkeypox infection.

Reel said the county has nine doses of the vaccine left and had been getting various requests for it., but she said, the county was given very strict guidelines from the state on what and who the vaccine can be used.

There have been two confirmed cases of monkeypox in Kansas.

