Fort Hays State University setting up barriers to stave off bird attacks

HAYS, Kan. (KWCH) - Classes at Fort Hays State University begin Aug. 22, and students and staff are being warned about potential bird attacks on campus.

The university said a pair of Mississippi kites has nested in a tree between Forsyth Library and Malloy Hall on Campus Drive, and one is “vigorously defending the surrounding area of several hundred yards.”

The university erected a 20-foot perimeter of barricades and bright yellow “caution” tape around a tree inhabited by the kites. The birds are protected under the Migratory Bird Treaty Act of 1918.

The small birds of prey have been known to dive-bomb intruders that come too close to their nest, according to the university. Other reports include people being thumped on the head from the knuckles of the bird’s rolled talons. So far, there have been no reports of serious injuries. The university said if you experience an injury related to a kite strike, especially one that leaves a cut or contusion, you should seek medical attention to avoid possible infection.

