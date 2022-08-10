Home heavily damaged in SE Wichita fire

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - There were no injuries, but a southeast Wichita home suffered extensive damage in a Tuesday night house fire. Wichita fire crews saw heavy smoke throughout when they responded to the fire, reported about 8 p.m. in the 9600 block of East Mount Vernon, near Harry and Webb Road.

Wichita Fire Battalion Chief Kelly Ross said there were flames at the back of the home. When crews arrived, Ross said no one was inside. He said the one-story home with a basement suffered smoke damage throughout.

As of late Tuesday night, investigators were working to determine what started the fire.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.