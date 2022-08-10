Hotter days ahead

Gradual warming over the next few days
3 day forecast for Wichita.
3 day forecast for Wichita.(KWCH)
By Peyton Sanders
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 3:43 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Peyton Sanders says that temperatures will gradually get hotter over the next few days.

It will be a mild start to the day Thursday with morning low temperatures in the low to mid 60s. Afternoon highs will reach the low to mid 90s.

The warming trend will continue for the rest of the week and into the weekend. Highs will reach the upper 90s Friday and will approach 100 degrees Saturday and Sunday.

With the return to hotter temperatures, rain chances appear low over the next few days.

A change in the weather pattern is expected next week as a strong cold front will bring highs back into the 80s to lower 90s. Chances for showers and storms will increase through the early to mid part of next week as the front passes through.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST

Tonight: Clear skies. Wind: E 5-10. Low: 64

Tomorrow: Sunny. Wind: E 5-15. High: 94

Tomorrow Night: Clear skies. Wind: E/SE 5-10. Low: 65

Fri: High: 97 Sunny.

Sat: High: 99 Low: 69 Sunny.

Sun: High: 100 Low: 72 Mostly sunny.

Mon: High: 101 Low: 73 Partly cloudy.

Tue: High: 92 Low: 72 Scattered showers and storms.

Wed: High: 86 Low: 69 Morning storms, then mostly cloudy.

