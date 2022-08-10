Johnson County man arrested, accused soliciting a minor

JOHNSON COUNTY, Kan. (KWCH) - The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) arrested an Edgerton man Wednesday morning following an investigation by the Northeast Child Victim Task Force (NECVTF) and the Collin County (Texas) Sheriff’s Office.

Around 7:50 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 10, agents from the NECVTF, assisted by the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office, conducted a search warrant at 207 E. 6th St. in Edgerton, Kan. During the execution of the warrant, Tony L. Hamer, 57, of Edgerton, was arrested on a Texas warrant for suspected solicitation of prostitution of a person younger than 18-years-old.

Following the arrest, Hamer was booked into the Johnson County Jail. Extradition proceedings are expected.

The investigation is ongoing

