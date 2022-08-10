Johnson County man arrested, accused soliciting a minor

*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.(MGN)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 4:36 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JOHNSON COUNTY, Kan. (KWCH) - The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) arrested an Edgerton man Wednesday morning following an investigation by the Northeast Child Victim Task Force (NECVTF) and the Collin County (Texas) Sheriff’s Office.

Around 7:50 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 10, agents from the NECVTF, assisted by the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office, conducted a search warrant at 207 E. 6th St. in Edgerton, Kan. During the execution of the warrant, Tony L. Hamer, 57, of Edgerton, was arrested on a Texas warrant for suspected solicitation of prostitution of a person younger than 18-years-old.

Following the arrest, Hamer was booked into the Johnson County Jail. Extradition proceedings are expected.

The investigation is ongoing

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Some of the thousands of beagles rescued from a breeding and testing facility in Virginia have...
Rehoming 4,000 beagles is a nationwide challenge. Kansas and Missouri are helping.
police lights
Victim identified in 37-year-old cold case with connections to Wichita
. A news release from the Dona Ana County (NM) Sheriff’s Office identified remains found in...
Remains found 37 years ago in New Mexico identified as missing Wichita teen
Wichita police respond to the report of a shooting near the Stryker Sports Complex in northeast...
Man acquitted in deadly shooting at Stryker Sports Complex
Chauncey Conway was killed at a Broadway motel amid what detectives say was a gang war.(Wichita...
Gang-war murder connected to other crimes

Latest News

Biden signs PACT Act
President Biden signs PACT Act into law
Fort Hays State University
Fort Hays State University setting up barriers to stave off bird attacks
Monkeypox cases in Oregon and Washington on the rise.
Ellis County Health Department investigates possible monkeypox exposures
Shane is at Hutchinson's Cosmosphere.
Where’s Shane? At Hutchinson’s Cosmosphere