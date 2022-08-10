Kansas man banned from continuing autopsy business due to ‘unlawful services’

TOPEKA, Kan. (KWCH) - In a statement released Monday morning, Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt said that a Kansas man has been banned from continuing his autopsy business in Kansas.

Shawn Parcells, who has resided in both Leawood and Topeka, has been ordered to pay over $250,000 in restitution related to providing unlawful autopsy services. Three companies controlled by Parcells have been ordered by Shawnee County District Court to pay $254,762.98 to 82 consumers for private autopsy services.

The companies were ordered to pay over $500,000 for violating the Kansas Consumer Protection Act, and the Kansas False Claims Act. Attorney General Schmidt said Parcells agreed to the terms. The case alleges that Parcells failed to conduct them by Kansas law and performed private autopsies without the supervision of a licensed pathologist.

The state obtained control of more than 1,700 biological samples collected by Parcells.

“It is important to remember that behind all these case details are individuals and family members who have been put in unimaginable circumstances due to Parcells’s conduct,” Schmidt said. “Navigating the loss of a loved one can be difficult enough, but the additional harm created by Shawn Parcells has added to that difficulty. Though the resolution of this case does not undo that harm, our hope is that affected family members can now at least properly grieve.”

Family members may call the attorney general’s Victim Services Division at (785) 291-3950 for more information.

