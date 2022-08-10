Lawrence man hospitalized in Wichita after crash causes serious injuries

FILE
FILE(MGN)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 6:28 AM CDT
WICHITA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Lawrence man was rushed to a Wichita hospital yesterday after suffering a possible medical condition causing his vehicle to crash on Tuesday evening.

The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 5:10 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 9, crews were called to the area of northbound I-235 in Wichita after Calvin McLingberg, 28, of Lawrence, was headed south on the ramp from I-135 to I-235 northbound.

While on the ramp, KHP said McLingberg suffered a possible medical condition causing his 2012 Toyota Sienna to drive off the road and into the guardrail. The vehicle continued through the rail and stopped in the median.

McLingberg was rushed to St. Francis Hospital in Wichita with suspected serious injuries.

