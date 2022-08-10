Man acquitted in deadly shooting at Stryker Sports Complex

Wichita police respond to the report of a shooting near the Stryker Sports Complex in northeast...
Wichita police respond to the report of a shooting near the Stryker Sports Complex in northeast Wichita.(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 10:21 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A Wichita man is found not guilty in the deadly shooting at Stryker Sports Complex.

Maurice Hall was charged with first-degree murder in the October 2020 death of 31-year-old Marquell Nolen. Police alleged Hall and Nolen were arguing at the sports complex behind the bleachers during a youth football game, when a handgun was pulled out and multiple shots were fired, striking Nolen.

An affidavit from the district attorney’s office explained that Hall’s bright yellow jumpsuit and a cup he had dropped at the scene led to his arrest in connection to the shooting.

Late Tuesday afternoon, jurors acquitted Hall of the first-degree murder charges but found him guilty of criminal possession of a weapon by a convicted felon.

