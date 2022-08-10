No charges filed in deadly Reno County wildfire, rebuilding continues

The Cottonwood Complex Fire killed one man and destroyed dozens of structures including the 40-year home of Roger and Beverly Johnson.
By Grant DeMars
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 5:41 PM CDT
RENO COUNTY, Kan. (KWCH) - Months after a devastating fire tore through part of Reno County, investigators say no charges will be filed against anyone for starting it.

Reno County Sheriff Darrian Campbell said after talking to the county attorney, it was determined charges could not be filed since there was no intent.

The fire started back on March 5, after a brush pile burn rekindled and spread. It burned 12,000 acres, killed one man and destroyed 35 homes, 92 outbuildings and 110 vehicles.

Beverly and Roger Johnson were among those who lost their home in the fire. The couple was forced to jump into a lake to survive. Nearly half a year later, they have found a place to settle, but they’re not sure if their new home is permanent or temporary.

“You kind of get teary-eyed every now and then, kind of like I am now... It’s just kind of you know sad that everything burnt down, and it was so quick, and everything’s just gone,” said Beverly.

Other residents have already rebuilt or are in the process of doing so, but for the most part, concrete foundations and black, charred trees are all that’s left. After more than 40 years in the area, the Johnsons said they would like to rebuild, but they aren’t sure they’d feel safe there anymore.

“You’ll probably never get used to it, it’s like starting a new life over again,” said Beverly.

Plus, the couple said the roads in the area are “terrible,” and many others feel the same. If a fire were to happen there again, sandy and winding dead end roads could trap them.

“If this happened again, same situation. It’s hard to get out of there, sometimes only room for one car to get through. They’re scared of actually living out there,” said Roger.

So for now, the Johnsons will stay put and stay grateful for their new house, and memories of their old one.

