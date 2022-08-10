Ramsay, Lukovsky to square off in November race for St. Louis County Sheriff

DULUTH, MN -- Voters have narrowed down the list of candidates for St. Louis County’s next sheriff.

Gordon Ramsay and Jason Lukovsky were the top two vote-getters in Tuesday’s primary, meaning they both will face off against each other in the November election.

Chad Walsh, a local police officer and gun range owner, was the third place candidate.

Overall, Ramsay secured the most votes with 40 percent. Lukovsky was second with 33 percent.

Lukovsky is currently St. Louis County’s Undersheriff, serving alongside current Sheriff Ross Litman.

Litman has served as Sheriff for over 20 years, and has endorsed Lukovsky in the race.

He graduated from the University of Minnesota - Duluth and has lived in the area his entire life.

Lukovsky wants to tackle deputy recruitment and the opioid crisis that has gripped the county. He also wants to tackle the rise in gun violence.

Meanwhile, Former Duluth Police Chief Gordon Ramsay said the Sheriff’s Office needs to end illegal gun use.

Ramsay, a UMD grad, was the Duluth Police Chief until 2016, before he held the same job in Wichita, Kansas.

He wants to work with multiple partners to find solutions for those in the system.

