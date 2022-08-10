Town eyes change as Jetmore residents deal with discolored, smelly water

Some in the Hodgeman County town of Jetmore are frustrated with water they say smells like rotten eggs.
By Joe Baker
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 7:40 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JETMORE, Kan. (KWCH) - Some in the Hodgeman County town of Jetmore are frustrated with water they say smells like rotten eggs. It’s a situation that isn’t new, but is one in which the city is looking to permanently fix.

Jetmore City Administrator Michael Ort said the smell and discoloration is due to manganese in the water.

“The problem with manganese is, it can discolor your laundry, your sinks, toilets. It can be... It can cause taste and odor issues,” Ort said.

He offered recommendations for those with the water problem.

“My experience has been that if I flush the faucet for a little while, perhaps up to a minute, it does clear up, because I drink a little bit of water every morning when I’m taking my morning prescriptions,” Ort said.

He said the culprit of the manganese problem is is well the city plans to retire within the next year, as soon as it can get a replacement.

Some in the community say Jetmore has a history of water problem. Lock’s Restaurant on Main Street, reported having to commute an hour round trip to Dodge City each week to buy bottled water to serve customers instead of using the city’s water supply.

“Fifteen or 20 gallons every week. Bring back to serve to our customers so we don’t get no bad reviews or anything form other people,” restaurant employee Tanta Pharathikoune said.

The city said it’s taking steps to identify the water-quality problem and finding a new water source.

“The timetable is probably somewhere in the vicinity of one to two years because we have hired a hydrogeologist who is going to help us investigate the problem,” Ort said.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man suspected to have been killed by the bison that injured an Ellsworth County Deputy was...
Man killed, Ellsworth County deputy injured by charging bison
Some of the thousands of beagles rescued from a breeding and testing facility in Virginia have...
Rehoming 4,000 beagles is a nationwide challenge. Kansas and Missouri are helping.
police lights
Victim identified in 37-year-old cold case with connections to Wichita
WPD, SWAT, and Negotiators are working to contact an armed man barricaded in a home.
Police bodycam gives insight into Wichita officer-involved shooting
Someone pumping gas
JumpStart on Broadway to offer $2.38 gas on Monday

Latest News

City of Jetmore
City of Jetmore searches for new water source
A classroom in a Kansas school district sits ready for students.
Districts across Kansas address teacher shortage with new school year starting
Men sentenced in international drug ring with Kansas connection
. A news release from the Dona Ana County (NM) Sheriff’s Office identified remains found in...
Remains found 37 years ago in New Mexico identified as missing Wichita teen