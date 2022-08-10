Triple-digit temperatures return this weekend

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says it is as a clear and comfortable morning across Kansas with wake-up temperatures in the 60s. Later today underneath a sunny sky expect highs in the middle 90s or a few degrees above average.

After another nice night with low temperatures in the 60s, both Thursday and Friday will be warmer with highs trending toward 100 degrees. However, the humidity should be unusually low so the heat index or feels like temperature is not a (major) concern.

As the heat dome returns and parks itself on top of the state this weekend, high temperatures should approach record-high territory into early next week. The hottest day in the Wichita area will be Monday as we climb to 105 or higher.

Looking ahead… a major weather pattern change is possible to likely late next week which will send our temperatures down and our rain chances up.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Sunny. Wind: E 5-15. High: 96.

Tonight: Clear and comfortable. Wind: Light. Low: 67.

Tomorrow: Sunny. Wind: E/SE 5-15. High: 98.

