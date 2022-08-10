Work begins to repair, replace damaged, broken docks in Sedgwick County Park

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Two days after Eyewitness News aired a story discussing safety concerns about rundown and broken fishing docks at Sedgwick County Park, the county is acting. The docks deemed the most dangerous are getting ripped out as Sedgwick County says, ultimately, safety is its biggest concern.

“After you and I spoke, I then went to our manager. He got ahold of the Metropolitan Area Building and Construction Department, our safety officer, our public works folks, our parks department, and we had experts out looking at all of the docks,” Sedgwick County Commissioner David Dennis said.

They found three of the docks needed to be ripped out and replaced. Three others will be replaced and three more are in okay condition.

“It’s not just one organization that’s responsible for what we’re doing out here,” Dennis said. “…We’re really proud of all of our employees and they stepped up and you’re going to see the actions.”

Dennis said repairs will be done immediately but replacing docks that need ripped out will take more time with more money taken from the budget to get the work done.

“As we move forward, our CIP is really a five-year budget that we look at,” Dennis said.

Sedgwick County said its top priority is making sure the park is safe for everyone. The county said repairs will happen over the next few weeks.

Anyone who sees a safety concern or any issue with the parks the county needs to address can email parks@sedgwick.gov.

