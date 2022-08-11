Agencies promote safety, issue reminders as Kansas students go back to school

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - With students across Kansas heading back to school this week and next, the Kansas Department of Education and the Kansas Highway Patrol partnered to promote safety, especially when it comes to getting onto or off the bus, walking to or from school or being picked up or dropped off in the school parking lot.

With a focus on pedestrian safety, a news release from the partnership, Safe Kids Kansas, said in the United States every week, there are 17 pedestrian deaths and thousands more injuries. Safe Kids Kansas emphasized the importance of having safety discussions with teens, as well as small children. The partnership pointed out that while there has been a downward trend in pedestrian deaths over the past 20 year nationally, since 2013, there has been an increase among teenagers and teens now account for about half of all pedestrian deaths among those 19 and younger.

“Distraction is a problem for both drivers and pedestrians,” said Cherie Sage, Safe Kids Kansas. “If your student is walking or biking to school, be sure to stress the importance of putting electronic devices away, especially before crossing busy streets or navigating traffic in parking lots. And, adults need to follow our own advice. Give the road your full attention so you can watch for school zones and kids biking and walking to school.”

The Kansas Highway Patrol and Kansas Department of Transportation also are issuing safety reminders to motorists about the start of school, urging drivers to be alert as they share the road with students.

“School buses carry the youngest Kansas citizens, and their safety is of utmost importance,” said LT Candice Breshears. “Put distractions away and pay attention so that children are safe when entering and exiting school buses, and always stop for buses that are loading and unloading children with their lights and stop arms activated”.

If you see a bus ahead, the agencies remind you to slow down and be prepared to stop. A point emphasized every hear is a reminder that it’s illegal to pass a bus stopped for loading or unloading.

A yellow flashing light on the bus means it’s preparing to stop, and drivers should slow down and prepare to do the same. Red flashing lights and an extended stop arm means the bus is stopped and children are getting off or onto the bus. Drivers need to stop and wait until the red lights stop flashing.

Beyond the traffic and pedestrian safety reminders, Safe Kids Kansas said its important to remember services provided “to help keep schools and our students safe.”

“With safety being at the forefront of everyone’s minds, we want to remind parents and students that if you hear or see something, say something,” says John Calvert, head school safety, KSDE Safe and Secure Schools Unit. “Parents should talk with their students about all of the school safety resources available to report acts of violence, bullying and suspicious activity. There is a caring community always available to support students.”

For threats of school violence, Safe Kids Kansas advised of the Kansas School Safety Hotline (1-877-626-8203), “a toll-free number available 24 hours per day, 365 days per year to give students, parents, and community members the opportunity to report any impending school violence.” Students can anonymously report any potential violence by calling the hotline.

The Parent and Youth Resource Hotline (1-800-Children) is a resource to report acts of bullying. The KBI has a link to support suspicious activity: www.kbi.ks.gov/sar.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.