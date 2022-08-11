CAUGHT ON CAMERA: 2 arrested for robbing mother, child at gunpoint, authorities say

Florida authorities say 2 men accused of robbing a mother and her child have been arrested. (Source: Orange County Sheriff's Office, Florida)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 10:09 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. (Gray News) - Florida authorities say they have made an arrest in a brazen robbery case that involved a mother and her child.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office in Florida reports Corahn Myrie and Joshua Davila are in custody after the pair allegedly robbed a woman and her child at gunpoint Tuesday morning.

The sheriff’s office shared surveillance footage of the incident, showing a woman and a child standing in front of a business when a man approaches the two and takes their belongings before jumping in a nearby vehicle.

Authorities said the mother and her child were not injured in the incident, but the men took their items, which included the child’s backpack and tablet.

The sheriff’s office said it didn’t long for detectives to catch the men involved.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Some of the thousands of beagles rescued from a breeding and testing facility in Virginia have...
Rehoming 4,000 beagles is a nationwide challenge. Kansas and Missouri are helping.
police lights
Victim identified in 37-year-old cold case with connections to Wichita
. A news release from the Dona Ana County (NM) Sheriff’s Office identified remains found in...
Remains found 37 years ago in New Mexico identified as missing Wichita teen
Wichita police respond to the report of a shooting near the Stryker Sports Complex in northeast...
Man acquitted in deadly shooting at Stryker Sports Complex
Chauncey Conway was killed at a Broadway motel amid what detectives say was a gang war.(Wichita...
Gang-war murder connected to other crimes

Latest News

Eyewitness News had the HOST Ice Cream Freeze Bowl put to the test for Does It Work Wednesday.
Does It Work? HOST Ice Cream Freeze Bowl
Explosions are seen from the beach in Crimea on Tuesday.
Ukraine says 9 Russian warplanes destroyed in Crimea blasts
Mississippi kites at Fort Hays State University
Barriers set up to protect people at Fort Hays State University from dive-bombing Mississippi kite
Florida authorities say 2 men accused of robbing a mother and her child have been arrested.
2 accused robbers arrested in Florida