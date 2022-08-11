Does It Work? HOST Ice Cream Freeze Bowl

Testing the Freeze Bowl for Does It Work Wednesday
By KWCH Staff
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 11:01 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The makers of a special bowl promise their product will keep your favorite frozen treats frosty for hours. The HOST Ice Cream Freeze Bowl’s makers describe the bowl as being “insulated with active cooling gel so you can pile on as many scoops as you can eat.”

Instructions say to keep the bowl upside down in the freezer to chill the built-in, active cooling gel that is supposed to keep frozen treats as if they’re still in the freezer, hours after it’s been taken out.

Does the Freeze Bowl work as advertised? To put it to the test, Eyewitness News enlisted the help of Lynette Murphy and her son, Gabe.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Some of the thousands of beagles rescued from a breeding and testing facility in Virginia have...
Rehoming 4,000 beagles is a nationwide challenge. Kansas and Missouri are helping.
police lights
Victim identified in 37-year-old cold case with connections to Wichita
. A news release from the Dona Ana County (NM) Sheriff’s Office identified remains found in...
Remains found 37 years ago in New Mexico identified as missing Wichita teen
Wichita police respond to the report of a shooting near the Stryker Sports Complex in northeast...
Man acquitted in deadly shooting at Stryker Sports Complex
Chauncey Conway was killed at a Broadway motel amid what detectives say was a gang war.(Wichita...
Gang-war murder connected to other crimes

Latest News

Freeze Bowl
Does It Work? HOST Ice Cream Freeze Bowl
Mississippi kites at Fort Hays State University
Barriers set up to protect people at Fort Hays State University from dive-bombing Mississippi kite
School bus
Agencies promote safety, issue reminders as Kansas students go back to school
Cottonwood Complex Fire
No charges in Reno County wildfire, rebuilding continues