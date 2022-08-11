Does It Work? HOST Ice Cream Freeze Bowl

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The makers of a special bowl promise their product will keep your favorite frozen treats frosty for hours. The HOST Ice Cream Freeze Bowl’s makers describe the bowl as being “insulated with active cooling gel so you can pile on as many scoops as you can eat.”

Instructions say to keep the bowl upside down in the freezer to chill the built-in, active cooling gel that is supposed to keep frozen treats as if they’re still in the freezer, hours after it’s been taken out.

Does the Freeze Bowl work as advertised? To put it to the test, Eyewitness News enlisted the help of Lynette Murphy and her son, Gabe.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.