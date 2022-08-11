Greeley man convicted of defrauding VA for disability benefits

(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 5:26 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KWCH) - A federal jury on Thursday, Aug. 11, convicted a Kansas veteran for defrauding the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) out of disability benefits. A news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office said the jury convicted 53-year-old Bruce Hay, of Greeley, of wire fraud and theft of government funds in charges related to the scheme.

Court documents and evidence presented at trial showed Hay “fraudulently misrepresented and exaggerated the extent of symptoms related to a purported conversion disorder diagnosis to receive VA disability benefits to which he was not entitled.”

Specifically, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said, Hay claimed he had “constant jerking movements, tremors and head-bobs,” could only walk by using a walker and couldn’t independently do basic activities including bathing, dressing, and eating.

“During VA examinations, he faked and exaggerated physical symptoms —displaying a significant limp, muscle spasms, head bobs, and jerking movements. Immediately before and after these examinations, he used a walker that he didn’t normally use outside of VA facilities,” the U.S. Attorney’s Office said. “The VA found that Hay was 100% disabled based on those fraudulent misrepresentations.”

Evidence including surveillance, video footage, photographs and testimony from others showed Hay’s claims of mobility limitations were false.

“He, without assistance, engaged in residential construction, threw hay bales on the back of moving trucks, hunted deer, drove regularly, and hauled more than a million pounds of scrap metal,” the U.S. Attorney’s Office said.

As a result of the fraud, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said Hay received $450,000 in VA benefits. A jury found him guilty of six counts of wire fraud and 10 counts of theft of government funds.

Sentencing for Hay is set for Oct. 27.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wichita police respond to the report of a shooting near the Stryker Sports Complex in northeast...
Man acquitted in deadly shooting at Stryker Sports Complex
Chauncey Conway was killed at a Broadway motel amid what detectives say was a gang war.(Wichita...
Gang-war murder connected to other crimes
A group of Mississippi kites has made its presence known on the campus of Fort Hays State...
Fort Hays State University setting up barriers to stave off bird attacks
Graphic.
Kansas man banned from continuing autopsy business due to ‘unlawful services’
Jessica Burgess, 41, and her daughter, now 18, are facing several charges after police claim...
Mother, daughter charged after alleged at-home abortion

Latest News

A judge sentenced 20-year-old Lamonte Lucas to 267 months (22 years, three months) in prison...
Wichita man sentenced to more than 22 years in July 2020 deadly shooting
FILE
Large brush fire in Reno County contained
Kristopher and Candace Valadez, arrested in connection with the 2010 murder of a 19-year-old...
South Carolina couple charged in 2010 cold case
Wichita Public Schools
Wichita Public Schools to start class Monday, lunch no longer free for all