Greeley man convicted of defrauding VA for disability benefits

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KWCH) - A federal jury on Thursday, Aug. 11, convicted a Kansas veteran for defrauding the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) out of disability benefits. A news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office said the jury convicted 53-year-old Bruce Hay, of Greeley, of wire fraud and theft of government funds in charges related to the scheme.

Court documents and evidence presented at trial showed Hay “fraudulently misrepresented and exaggerated the extent of symptoms related to a purported conversion disorder diagnosis to receive VA disability benefits to which he was not entitled.”

Specifically, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said, Hay claimed he had “constant jerking movements, tremors and head-bobs,” could only walk by using a walker and couldn’t independently do basic activities including bathing, dressing, and eating.

“During VA examinations, he faked and exaggerated physical symptoms —displaying a significant limp, muscle spasms, head bobs, and jerking movements. Immediately before and after these examinations, he used a walker that he didn’t normally use outside of VA facilities,” the U.S. Attorney’s Office said. “The VA found that Hay was 100% disabled based on those fraudulent misrepresentations.”

Evidence including surveillance, video footage, photographs and testimony from others showed Hay’s claims of mobility limitations were false.

“He, without assistance, engaged in residential construction, threw hay bales on the back of moving trucks, hunted deer, drove regularly, and hauled more than a million pounds of scrap metal,” the U.S. Attorney’s Office said.

As a result of the fraud, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said Hay received $450,000 in VA benefits. A jury found him guilty of six counts of wire fraud and 10 counts of theft of government funds.

Sentencing for Hay is set for Oct. 27.

