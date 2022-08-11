Hot again Friday

Gradual warming over the next few days
Forecast high temperatures Friday.
By Peyton Sanders
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 3:45 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Peyton Sanders says that hotter weather is on the way over the next few days.

It will be a mild start to the day Friday with morning low temperatures in the low to mid 60s. Afternoon highs will reach the mid to upper 90s.

The heat will intensify over the weekend with highs making it near 100 degrees both Saturday and Sunday.

Hot weather will continue into Monday of next week before a strong cold front moves through the state on Tuesday.

The front will bring a chance for isolated showers and storms, followed by much cooler weather. Highs will fall into the 80s for a few days next week.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST

Tonight: Clear skies. Wind: E/SE 5-10. Low: 65

Tomorrow: Sunny. Wind: SE 5-15. High: 97

Tomorrow Night: Clear skies. Wind: SE/S 5-10. Low: 69

Sat: High: 100 Sunny.

Sun: High: 102 Low: 72 Mostly sunny.

Mon: High: 103 Low: 74 Mostly sunny.

Tue: High: 89 Low: 71 Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and storms.

Wed: High: 84 Low: 66 Slight chance of AM showers, then partly cloudy.

Thu: High: 87 Low: 63 Partly cloudy.

