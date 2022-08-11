Hyde Park AC unit vandalized, replaced, vandalized again

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The City of Wichita says a new air conditioning unit at the Hyde Park Community Facility, installed this week after the old one was vandalized, has also been vandalized.

During the week of July 4, the AC unit was stripped of copper, rendering it useless. The facility was unable to maintain a cool temperature during a heat wave where temperatures reached triple digit and could not offer rentals to the public for a month. The damages, the City says, exceeded $25,000.

Less than 24 hours after a new unit was installed on Aug. 8, it was also vandalized. Now the facility is being shut down until late fall because of the damage.

Earlier this year, the facility had several windows shattered throughout the building. With multiple incident of vandalism, the costs to Wichita’s Park and Recreation will spend more than $65,000 in repairs.

