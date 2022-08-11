Hyde Park AC unit vandalized, replaced, vandalized again

City of Wichita
City of Wichita(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 8:06 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The City of Wichita says a new air conditioning unit at the Hyde Park Community Facility, installed this week after the old one was vandalized, has also been vandalized.

During the week of July 4, the AC unit was stripped of copper, rendering it useless. The facility was unable to maintain a cool temperature during a heat wave where temperatures reached triple digit and could not offer rentals to the public for a month. The damages, the City says, exceeded $25,000.

Less than 24 hours after a new unit was installed on Aug. 8, it was also vandalized. Now the facility is being shut down until late fall because of the damage.

Earlier this year, the facility had several windows shattered throughout the building. With multiple incident of vandalism, the costs to Wichita’s Park and Recreation will spend more than $65,000 in repairs.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wichita police respond to the report of a shooting near the Stryker Sports Complex in northeast...
Man acquitted in deadly shooting at Stryker Sports Complex
Chauncey Conway was killed at a Broadway motel amid what detectives say was a gang war.(Wichita...
Gang-war murder connected to other crimes
Jessica Burgess, 41, and her daughter, now 18, are facing several charges after police claim...
Mother, daughter charged after alleged at-home abortion
Graphic.
Kansas man banned from continuing autopsy business due to ‘unlawful services’
. A news release from the Dona Ana County (NM) Sheriff’s Office identified remains found in...
Remains found 37 years ago in New Mexico identified as missing Wichita teen

Latest News

Eyewitness News had the HOST Ice Cream Freeze Bowl put to the test for Does It Work Wednesday.
Does It Work? HOST Ice Cream Freeze Bowl
Mississippi kites at Fort Hays State University
Barriers set up to protect people at Fort Hays State University from dive-bombing Mississippi kite
School bus
Agencies promote safety, issue reminders as Kansas students go back to school
Cottonwood Complex Fire
No charges in Reno County wildfire, rebuilding continues