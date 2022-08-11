Large brush fire in Reno County contained

RENO COUNTY, Kan. (KWCH) - Crews have contained a large grass and brush fire that broke out in Reno County Thursday afternoon.

The Pretty Prairie Fire Chief said field crews were cutting CRP grass when the grass fire was sparked. The fire spread into trees and jumped K-14 Highway where it threatened at least two homes.

K-14 highway was blocked at Arlington Road from the north and Parallel Road from the south due to blowing smoke. Extra crews, including the Reno County Taskforce, were called out to help get the fire under control.

The fire burned about 8,200 acres.

